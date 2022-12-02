NJ animal shelter offers free adoptions all month long

WESTHAMPTON — Thinking about adding a pet to your family for the holidays?

The Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton is waiving its adoption fee for adult cats and adult dogs throughout the month of December.

“The love and affection of a new furry companion or family member is the perfect gift for the holiday season and our shelter has plenty of lovable dogs and cats who are waiting to find the right home,” said Felicia Hopson, Burlington County Commissioner and liaison to the animal shelter.

All animals adopted from the shelter are spayed and neutered and have received their up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption forms are available online with profiles of each pet. Visitors can make an appointment or visit the shelter during its normal operating hours.

Some adults up for adoption at the shelter include.

Squall (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) Squall (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) loading...

Squall

This Great Pyrenees is a gentle giant with a lot of energy like a puppy. Squall is special needs, is HW positive, and is being treated for it. The ideal adopter for him would be someone with experience in both the breed and the treatment.

Lester (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) Lester (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) loading...

Lester

This domestic short-haired feline is both a flirt and a lap cat! He likes to climb in your lap and purr up a storm. He is estimated to be about 5 years old and will surely keep you warm this winter.

Gypsy Rose (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) Gypsy Rose (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) loading...

Gypsy Rose

This 6-year-old hound dog is strong-willed, stubborn, and independent. She would thrive as a farm dog or in a rural area with a lot of room to roam. She loves walking, running, and exploring nature. She would do well in an adult-only home, or with teenagers.

Loretta (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) Loretta (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) loading...

Loretta

This beautiful 2-year-old tabby girl is quiet and calm and hoping for the same in a new home. Loretta asked for a note to be on her door that reads, “Please go slowly with me.” She would live a nice soft bed and a window to gaze at the world outside. She is FIV+ but is gentle and loves to be sweet-talked.

Chloe Girl (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) Chloe Girl (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) loading...

Chloe Girl

This adult American Bulldog is back at the shelter after her owner passed away. She is friendly, sweet, and loves anyone she meets. She’s not good with cats or other dogs so Chloe Girl needs to be the queen of the castle. She is not available in homes with kids but would do lovely in an adult-only quiet home.

Silvester (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) Silvester (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) loading...

Silvester

This 3-year-old is currently enjoying his days in a loving foster home but is looking for his forever home. This gray and white boy loves to be petted and rubbed on the head and chin. Silvester needs a quiet home with no kids.

There are so many more animals to choose from so feel free to visit them here.

The shelter is open for visits from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. There are extended visiting hours every Thursday from noon to 6:30 p.m. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays.

Adopting from a shelter is also a way to avoid online pet scams which are prevalent during the holidays, according to The Better Business Bureau. It has warned that as many as 80% of the sponsored ads on social media or internet searches for pets may be fraudulent.

More than 850 cats and 350 dogs have been adopted from the Burlington County Animal Shelter so far this year. More than 180 cats and 65 cats have been placed with rescue groups.

Can’t adopt? Individuals and families are also needed to foster both dogs and cats. By fostering, you free up space in the shelter for another animal and provide a safe and comfy place for a foster pet, waiting for its forever home.

For more information, call the shelter at 609-265-5073.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.