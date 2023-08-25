Who left this cute bulldog to die in a NJ alley?

🐶 A sick and bleeding bulldog was found in an alley in Atlantic City

🐶 The dog needed emergency surgery

🐶 The Humane Society of Atlantic County is seeking donations

ATLANTIC CITY — A sick and bleeding bulldog found in an alley Tuesday, made it through emergency surgery, according to the Humane Society of Atlantic County.

Callie came to the shelter after she was dumped in an alley, very sick, bleeding, and left to die, according to a Facebook post. Dr. Pieretti and the team have been working round the clock to care for the dog and keep her comfortable.

Callie when she came to the shelter (Humane Society of Atlantic County, Facebook)

“We want to thank the Atlantic City HLEO officers for their rush to get her treated and investigate the case. We also want to thank Absecon Veterinary Hospital & Emergency for their job getting this sweet girl stabilized overnight,” the post read.

Callie needed emergency surgery and the Humane Society said she is doing great on day one of post-op. The dog was eating normally and walking around, getting a little better and stronger every day.

Callie (Humane Society of Atlantic County, Facebook)

“Surgery went well. Time will tell but we are hopeful she'll pull through. She had necrotic tissue from a miscarriage so she'll need care for a while,” the post read.

The organization was soliciting donations to help with Callie’s recovery. At last check, $1,680 was raised for Callie’s recovery.

Callie leaving Absecon Veterinary Hospital (Humane Society of Atlantic County Facebook)

Scores of concerned residents and animal lovers took to Facebook to wish Callie a speedy recovery, sending prayers, praising Dr. Pieretti, offering their services to help, and making donations.

