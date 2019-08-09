Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Peppers — Foodie Friday

Henry and I have been busy in our garden sniffing out some great Jersey Fresh summer veggies, and we picked a bushel of plump green peppers! In honor of our bountiful harvest (and the start of the NFL season), here is a dish that is perfect for your next tailgate. And please check out the great summer menu at Amalfi's Restaurant in Lawrenceville. Their support helps make these videos possible!

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Peppers!

This combines tender, shredded buffalo chicken with sweet bell peppers for a dish that is fun and easy to make! You can make them ahead of time, and just warm them in a slow cooker for your next BBQ or tailgate.

If you don't want to make stuffed peppers, use the filling as a delicious buffalo dip for your next party!

See the shopping list below, then watch the video to see how it's made.

Shopping List:

4 medium boneless, skinless chicken breasts

6 medium green peppers (cored and seeded)

8 oz. cream cheese (softened)

½ C. half and half

2 Tbsp. Hidden Valley Ranch powdered ranch seasoning

¼ C. Frank’s RedHot sauce (or more to taste)

Sliced or shredded Monterey Jack cheese

¼ C. crumbled blue cheese (optional)

