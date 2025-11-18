Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, so chances are that you’re already stressed about grocery shopping for the holiday.

As much as we (mostly) enjoy getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to worry about leading up to the occasion.

How many potatoes do you have to mash?

Do you have all the fixings to make the stuffing?

Do you really need to buy that can of cranberry sauce? Does anybody actually eat it?

The pre-Thanksgiving anxiety is real, but there’s one way you can ease it a little bit, and that’s by not completely emptying your wallet.

Where to get inexpensive food for Thanksgiving in New Jersey

Advance America, an online loan provider, surveyed thousands of consumers across the country to determine the places that sell the most affordable ingredients for the traditional feast.

They compared price value, freshness, and community reputation to find where New Jerseyans prefer to purchase their Thanksgiving foods.

Extra Supermarket

Right here in the Garden State, Extra Supermarket ranked at No. 44 nationally.

Located in a densely populated urban area, Extra Supermarket is a large, independent, budget-focused grocery store perfect for Thanksgiving shopping.

It offers a vast selection of high-volume, low-cost essentials, including bulk cleaning supplies, national and international brands, and consistently low prices on dairy and bread.

Its model allows for regular sales on household staples and diverse ethnic foods, making it a vital resource for families looking to stretch their holiday grocery budget.

Extra Supermarket is located at 360 Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City.

Keep this in mind for a holiday dinner that won’t break your bank account.

Happy Thanksgiving!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

