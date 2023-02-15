BTS’ Suga is bringing his solo tour to New Jersey

Suga, one of the members of 21st-century pop sensation BTS, has announced his first solo tour, and the first solo tour by any of the group’s members, and it will be making a stop in New Jersey.

The South Korean boy band, BTS, consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

BTS has released multiple albums and singles, both in Korean and in English, and has won numerous awards, including several Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards. They have also broken several records, including becoming the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 chart with their album "Love Yourself: Tear" in 2018.

Suga’s solo tour will stop in Newark at the Prudential Center on Sat. April 29th. Tickets are available to BTS ARMY members (that’s their verified fan club) on March 1, with the general sale for verified fans (subject to availability) on March 2.

According to a release,

SUGA is globally known for his record producing ability with his own solid musical philosophy, constantly pushing the boundaries through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists. Since BTS’ 2014 Skool Luv Affair, BTS’ albums include tracks produced by SUGA. Through his mixtapes under Agust D, SUGA also suggested his vision as an artist. He participated as a featured artist in music by international musicians such as Juice WRLD, Max, and So-ra Lee, and he also produced music for globally influential artists including Halsey, PSY, Epik High, ØMI and more.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

