Popular NJ restaurant is closing its doors this week
Maybe you heard about how, over the next five years, dozens of Red Robins are closing down. There are a dozen locations right here in New Jersey, with three in Central Jersey. Those are Woodbridge, South Plainfield, and East Brunswick.
Though that said, it’s not for callousness or corporate greed. There’s no real bad guy here.
Turns out it’s all part of a push for redevelopment of Brunswick Square Mall.
Red Robin closing
Maurice Zekaria, owner of Paramount Realty, which runs the mall, says he asked Red Robin to vacate and terminate their lease.
Brunswick Square Mall is reinventing itself as a hub for recreation and entertainment and needs the space to fulfill the vision.
A few months ago, Bar Louie at the mall had an abrupt closure when there was a corporate bankruptcy, and all New Jersey locations went suddenly dark.
It even took workers by surprise. But it was a blessing in disguise for Zekaria and the negotiations with Red Robin to leave advanced their goal.
That was all part of our plan," he said, noting the restaurant still had several years left on the lease. "That was not their plan. That was my plan. We negotiated a settlement of termination so that they can leave early.
We needed their space. We needed the Bar Louie space, which we got back thankfully. We need all these spaces to do what we want with the redevelopment of the mall. We asked them and worked out an early termination.
It’s merely a coincidence that the parent company is looking to shutter certain Red Robin locations.
The area is under redevelopment and there is a greater plan to redefine the retail and entertainment at the mall," Mayor Brad Cohen said. "We are certain that when announced, folks will be very happy.
Tell that to a die-hard fans of Red Robin.
The last day will be Sunday, June 22.
