Maybe you heard about how, over the next five years, dozens of Red Robins are closing down. There are a dozen locations right here in New Jersey, with three in Central Jersey. Those are Woodbridge, South Plainfield, and East Brunswick.

Though that said, it’s not for callousness or corporate greed. There’s no real bad guy here.

Turns out it’s all part of a push for redevelopment of Brunswick Square Mall.

Red Robin closing

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Maurice Zekaria, owner of Paramount Realty, which runs the mall, says he asked Red Robin to vacate and terminate their lease.

Brunswick Square Mall is reinventing itself as a hub for recreation and entertainment and needs the space to fulfill the vision.

A few months ago, Bar Louie at the mall had an abrupt closure when there was a corporate bankruptcy, and all New Jersey locations went suddenly dark.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

It even took workers by surprise. But it was a blessing in disguise for Zekaria and the negotiations with Red Robin to leave advanced their goal.

That was all part of our plan," he said, noting the restaurant still had several years left on the lease. "That was not their plan. That was my plan. We negotiated a settlement of termination so that they can leave early.

We needed their space. We needed the Bar Louie space, which we got back thankfully. We need all these spaces to do what we want with the redevelopment of the mall. We asked them and worked out an early termination.

It’s merely a coincidence that the parent company is looking to shutter certain Red Robin locations.

The area is under redevelopment and there is a greater plan to redefine the retail and entertainment at the mall," Mayor Brad Cohen said. "We are certain that when announced, folks will be very happy.

Tell that to a die-hard fans of Red Robin.

Derek Holland - Red Robin: National Chocolate Milkshake Day INV Brandon Wade/Invision/AP loading...

The last day will be Sunday, June 22.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

PHOTOS: Trump's military parade rolls through Washington, D.C. The grand military parade that President Donald Trump wanted for eight years barreled down Constitution Avenue in Washington with tanks, troops and a 21-gun salute. The celebration played out against the counterpoint of protesters around the country who decried the U.S. leader as a dictator and would-be king. The Republican president, on his 79th birthday, sat under a special viewing stand constructed south of the White House to watch the display of American military might. — The Associated Press Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen From mushroom decor to that iconic jug (you know the one), let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the quintessential '70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.