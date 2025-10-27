If you saw Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and you’re craving more Bruce — don’t miss the BStreetBand, the world’s first Bruce Springsteen tribute band, live at Drew University on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Get ready to feel the full energy and spirit of The Boss!

A true Jersey experience for fans of The Boss

Everyone I’ve talked to who’s seen a BSreetbBand show has had nothing but rave reviews. And with Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere lighting up theaters across the Garden State, there’s no better time to catch this incredible tribute in action.

Memories of Bruce: From Giants Stadium to Philly nights

I’ve been a lifelong fan of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, catching shows from New Jersey to Philly. One of the most memorable was Aug. 9, 2003, at Lincoln Financial Field — Bruce’s first of three shows to help open the new stadium. Then came The Rising tour at Giants Stadium, ten unforgettable nights in the summer of 2003. I’ll never forget standing there in the rain as Bruce belted out “Let It Rain, Let It Rain, Let It Rain” during “Mary’s Place.” Pure magic.

And I’ve always felt lucky to play so many Bruce songs during my time on New Jersey 101.5 — some of the best rock ever recorded.

The BSTREETBAND keeps the Springsteen spirit alive

Now, while we wait to see when Bruce himself might hit the road again, we do know this: The BStreetBand, the original tribute to Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, is taking the stage at Drew University’s Concert Hall in Madison on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Originally known as Backstreets, The BStreetBand has been rockin’ crowds since 1980. This Saturday night, they’ll take you on a journey through Springsteen’s greatest hits and a few deep cuts that die-hard fans will love.

🎟️ Tickets: $30–$50, available online.