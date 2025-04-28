How to win a motorcycle ride with Springsteen at the Jersey shore 

“‘cause down the shore everything’s alright. You and your baby on a Saturday night”

It’s an auction where you’re not only bidding on owning one of Bruce Springsteen’s personally ridden motorcycles, you’d also be getting the experience of riding with him along the Jersey Shore.

Hanging out at the places that have meant things to him over his years, as intimate a storytelling situation with a living legend as you’re ever going to get.

If you ever thought it would be great to run into Bruce and buy him a beer and talk for five minutes, this is so much more.

Proceeds will go to benefit the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University in West Long Branch.

The highest bidder wins his 2000 JPB Confederado.

Charitybuzz.com, the website holding the auction, says, “Springsteen’s motorcycles are as legendary as his lyrics. 2000 JPB Confederado, with its classic styling and unmistakable presence, is more than a machine—it’s a piece of personal and cultural history.”

As I write this on Sunday afternoon, the current bid stands at $23,000, but expect it to go higher as the days get shorter. The bidding concludes May 8 at 3 pm EDT.

Remember, it’s not just his motorcycle you’ll own. It’s the memories and experience you’ll get.

“Your winning bid also includes an extraordinary experience: a private ride with Bruce along the storied coastlines that have shaped his life and music. Whether you're a lifelong fan, a passionate collector, or a connoisseur of Americana, this package blends authenticity, artistry, and adventure in a way only Springsteen can.”

For all the information and rules, and to track the bidding on this unique opportunity for Springsteen superfans, go here.

