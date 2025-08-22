It seemed like everyone and their mother was heading to the Jersey shore this week to see how Hurricane Erin was affecting the ocean waves.

(You can see the waves and flooding that people were seeing below)

As it turns out, a Garden State legend was among those flocking to the beach.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM loading...

Down the shore, everything's alright

Bruce Springsteen on the Manasquan Inlet

Bruce Springsteen In Concert Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images loading...

Carlson’s Corner in Manasquan, NJ posted on their Instagram page that they had a familiar face outside their establishment.

The Boss, Bruce Springsteen joins us in the Inlet

@carlsonscorner.manasquan via Instagram @carlsonscorner.manasquan via Instagram loading...

The Jersey-born rocker posed for a pic with two staff members in front of the Erin-riddled waves.

Carlson’s Corner sounds like the kind of “working man’s” place Bruce himself would write about.

Many local teens earn their first paychecks here, learning how to cook a burger, scoop the perfect cone, take orders under pressure, and handle a register.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Manasquan staple has been keeping New Jersey fed since 1937.

We’ve been serving Manasquan for nearly a century, and we’re just getting started. Whether you’re a fisherman heading out at dawn, a surfer chasing waves, a kid scooping cones, or a neighbor stopping by for lunch, we’re here for you.

Carlson’s Corner is located at 423 1st Ave in Manasquan, NJ.

I just narrowly missed running into Springsteen this summer at Jersey Freeze (I legit left minutes before he showed up and I still regret it!), so maybe now I’ll have to stalk Carlson’s Corner to talk to him about both of us growing up in Freehold.

Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York on Nov. 1, 2016. NJ bar owner cancelled Springsteen cover band due to the Boss's comments about Trump.

(AP Photo/Riv's Toms River Hub via Facebook) loading...

A Jersey girl can dream.

Hurricane Erin batters the Jersey Shore Hurricane Erin stayed off shore and never made landfall on the Jersey Shore but caused high standing water during high tide on 8/21/25 Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Get to know the lighthouses of NJ: Photos A look at New Jersey's lighthouses and fun facts, as well as those who participate in the Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Scary, giant, invasive spider's arrival now imminent for NJ What to know, and what to do when it finally arrives in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈