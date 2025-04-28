On Saturday night, April 26, 2025, the intimate 700-seat Pollak Theatre at Monmouth University in West Long Branch was filled with amazing music, tributes, and acknowledgements of the state of being throughout the world.

Youtube screenshot 2025 Springsteen Archives American Music Honors Finale - Live | This Land Is Your Land - 4/26/25 (Brian Cilli)

Bruce Springsteen hosted a night packed with music legends Smokey Robinson, Emmylou Harris, John Fogerty, Darlene Love, Jackson Browne, and Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine.

From the E-Street Band, Patti Scialfa, Steve Van Zandt, and Nils Lofgren were there, all backed by Van Zandt’s Disciples of Soul with band leader Marc Ribler.

The night was for the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music’s American Music Honors program. This year, the program honored Smokey Robinson, John Fogerty, Emmylou Harris, and Tom Morello. Joe Ely, who was also honored, was not in attendance due to health reasons.

Patti Scialfa honored Emmylou Harris, Steve Van Zandt honored Smokey Robinson, Bruce honored John Fogerty and Joe Ely, wishing he had his “incredible voice.”

Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty,Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert, performing NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: John Fogerty and Bruce Springsteen perform onstage at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 29, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Music filled the air with a perfect John Fogerty performing “Bad Moon Rising” with Bruce and then “Proud Mary” and “Fortunate Son.” Fogerty also came out and sang a shared version of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land,” which Tom Morello made reference to as how powerful music was to not only the civil rights era but war protests and other major social issues.

Smokey Robinson got the crowd going along with Steve Van Zandt with “Tears of a Clown” and Bruce on “Going to a Go-Go.”

Bruce sang “Ghost of Tom Joad” with Tom Morello and did his “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out.”

Jackson Browne did a version of “Take it Easy.”

This was a “warm and fuzzy” night. Bruce was clearly enjoying the company of his friends, who I have dubbed his “Rat Pack.” The “Pack” continues to grow each year, and they are very loyal to the “Boss.”

Bruce Springsteen, Springsteen Archives, American Music Honors Finale Youtube Screenshot 2025 Springsteen Archives American Music Honors Finale - Live | This Land Is Your Land - 4/26/25 (Brian Cilli)

In a conversation I had with Eileen Chapman, director of The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music, on Sunday, Eileen expressed how grateful she was to all the artists and the amazing support staff that put the big night together. It was a well-done show with attendees gushing over the incredible night.

The collective talent seemed humbled and engaged to be a part of the evening’s events; that engagement is something very few artists can command. Bruce is one that can, and he does that very subtly.

The building that will bear Bruce Springsteen’s name at Monmouth University will house an extensive collection of his memorabilia donated by him. This will be a fantastic opportunity for those who travel from all over the world to witness a piece of Springsteen lore. The Center for American Music will also share historic artifacts of well-known musicians.

According to Eileen Chapman, the Bruce Springsteen Archives building is scheduled to open in the spring of 2026.

When asked about next year’s show, Eilleen commented, “Bruce was already asking about who to get for next year,” and the sound was still resonating from Saturday night’s show in the Pollak Theatre.

Congratulations on a great night!