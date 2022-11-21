Bruce, Pink, Taylor Swift, more: Biggest and best concerts coming to NJ area

Some of the biggest and best concerts touring the country will be coming to New Jersey, and neighboring New York, Long Island and Philadelphia in 2023.

Tickets went on sale Monday for the Pink "Summer Carnaval" stadium tour, which is coming to Citifield in New York on August 3rd, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Sept. 18.

If you're looking to give the gift of concerts this holiday season, here's a list of those coming to the area, and where to get tickets:

Mariah Carey

Hosting a special Holiday show at Madison Square Garden Tuesday, December 13, Friday December 16- 8:00pm

Taylor Swift

With Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE

Lincoln Financial Field

Friday, May 12, Saturday, May 13- 6:30pm

With Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams

Lincoln Financial Field

May 14th- 6:30pm, her last event in Philadelphia

With Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE

MetLife Stadium

Friday May 26th- 6:30pm

With Phoebe Bridges and Gracie Abrams

MetLife Stadium

Saturday May 27th- 6:30pm

With Phoebe Bridgers and OWENN

MetLife Stadium

Sunday, May 28th- 6:30pm

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia

Thursday March 16th- 7:30pm

Madison Square Garden

Saturday, April 1st- 7:30pm

Barclay Center- Brooklyn, NY

Monday April 3rd- 7:30pm

UBS Arena- Long Island, NY

Sunday, April 9th, and Tuesday, April 11- 7:30pm

Prudential Center- Newark, NJ

April 14th- 7:30pm

Blink 182

Madison Square Garden

Friday, May 19th- time TBA

UBS Arena- Belmont Park, Long Island

Saturday, May 20th- 7:30pm

Barclays Center- Brooklyn, NY

Wednesday, May 24th- 7:30pm

Adjacent Music Festival- Atlantic City Beach

Saturday, May 27th, Sunday May 28th

