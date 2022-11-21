Bruce, Pink, Taylor Swift, more: Biggest and best concerts coming to NJ area
Some of the biggest and best concerts touring the country will be coming to New Jersey, and neighboring New York, Long Island and Philadelphia in 2023.
Tickets went on sale Monday for the Pink "Summer Carnaval" stadium tour, which is coming to Citifield in New York on August 3rd, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Sept. 18.
If you're looking to give the gift of concerts this holiday season, here's a list of those coming to the area, and where to get tickets:
Mariah Carey
Hosting a special Holiday show at Madison Square Garden Tuesday, December 13, Friday December 16- 8:00pm
To get Mariah Carey tickets, click here.
Taylor Swift
With Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE
Lincoln Financial Field
Friday, May 12, Saturday, May 13- 6:30pm
With Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams
Lincoln Financial Field
May 14th- 6:30pm, her last event in Philadelphia
With Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE
MetLife Stadium
Friday May 26th- 6:30pm
With Phoebe Bridges and Gracie Abrams
MetLife Stadium
Saturday May 27th- 6:30pm
With Phoebe Bridgers and OWENN
MetLife Stadium
Sunday, May 28th- 6:30pm
For tickets to Taylor Swift click here
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia
Thursday March 16th- 7:30pm
Madison Square Garden
Saturday, April 1st- 7:30pm
Barclay Center- Brooklyn, NY
Monday April 3rd- 7:30pm
UBS Arena- Long Island, NY
Sunday, April 9th, and Tuesday, April 11- 7:30pm
Prudential Center- Newark, NJ
April 14th- 7:30pm
To get Bruce Springsteen tickets click here
Blink 182
Madison Square Garden
Friday, May 19th- time TBA
UBS Arena- Belmont Park, Long Island
Saturday, May 20th- 7:30pm
Barclays Center- Brooklyn, NY
Wednesday, May 24th- 7:30pm
Adjacent Music Festival- Atlantic City Beach
Saturday, May 27th, Sunday May 28th
For Blink 182 tickets click here
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.