Brook Art Center holding fundraiser for Bound Brook fire victims

The Brook Arts Center is hosting “ We Stand with Bound Brook," a family event of music and dance on Saturday, February 8 at 4pm. The afternoon benefit will provide relief to those who have been impacted by the fire on January 12th. I've put on many comedy shows there and it's a nice theater with really great people running it.

Proceeds from the concert will support the fire relief fund and the Salvation Army, who help those in need every day.

Performing will be Second Wind, Tuesday at Eight with special guest Bill Turner (former member of Bill Haley and the Comets), Anthony Didio, Rachael Wise and The Guys, Dancers for Elite and Serova Dance Schools.

Ticket are available in advance at www.brookarts.org or at the door one hour prior to the show. Tickets are $10 but children ages 2-13 and first responders get in for free. If you could help these people in any way, it would be awesome.

