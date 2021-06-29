Broadway at The Basie coming this fall

The Count Basie Center for the Arts has announced a series of performances coming this fall called “Broadway at the Basie.”

The series will get underway with “Rain- A Tribute to the Beatles” on Oct. 24; tickets for that show are on sale now. Following that show will be “Beautiful: the Carole King Musical” on Nov. 16-18.

Once the calendar turns to 2022, “Stomp” will be featured; that show is on Jan. 9. “Rent: the 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” will run on Jan. 19 &20. “Fiddler on the Roof” will finish up the “Broadway at the Basie” series on June 15-16.

“The Count Basie Center for the arts is an essential organization, and World Subaru is proud to support them as they continue to bring the arts and Broadway back to Monmouth County”, said Joe Wajda, Managing Partner of series sponsor World Subaru. “Theatre has the power to unite, transform and most importantly finally bring us together again… something we have sorely missed and most certainly need.”

The Basie, like other entertainment venues, halted all productions in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. They initiated their “Back to the Basie” campaign in May and have already resumed their “Concert on the Green” performances; shows at the Vogel, the Basie’s performance center have also resumed.

According to the center’s website, “the Count Basie Center for the Arts aims to be the premier center for the performing and visual arts, inspiring, educating and entertaining through its diverse and engaging offerings and reflecting the diversity of the region.”

For more information about any of the shows or to buy tickets, go here.

