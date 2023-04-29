Bringing the heat! Annual Wingfest returns in NJ

Wings are a staple of New Jersey, as I'm sure they are every other state. There are a million different sauces/flavors you can get and it seems that they're constantly expanding to find new flavors that hit your pallet just right.

But did you know there was a Wingfest in New Jersey? That's right, the annual event happens again in 2023 at the family-owned Chelseas Restaurant and Pub in Lebanon, New Jersey. The pub has even been voted best wings and more in Hunterdon County. Sounds like the perfect place to get some wings to me.

But if you thought this event was only eating wings and nothing else, boy are you mistaken.

According to their Facebook page:

"Get ready for the return of WINGFEST!

Featuring live music from Bourbon Haze and Brad Staudle, plus a hot wing eating contest, hot sauce from Whitehouse Station Sauce Company, performance by Irish dancers, door prizes by RC Collectibles and MORE!

Gail Siggelakis, M.Ed, educator, conflict resolution specialist and author will be attending the event! Her newest book the "Affirming Way of Life" has won the Indie Excellence award. Stop by her table and say hello."

Live music? A wing-eating contest? Hot sauce from the local Whitehouse Station Sauce Company? Prizes and more? Count me in!

This event started back in 2021 and has been a huge hit in the community as they come up on their 3rd edition of the event.

It takes place a week from today, next Saturday, May 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1051 US Highway 22 in Lebanon.

If you have any questions about Wingfest you can call 908-437-0311.

Whitehouse Station Sauce Company, who provides their sauce for this event, stays true to their name and puts the "hot" in hot sauce. Some of their sauces include Blueberry Reaper, Carolina Reaper, Habanero Sauce and Hot Cherry Pepper Sauce. Great for those who love the heat.

Keep in mind this event will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly.

The 3rd annual Wingfest is sure to be a success, and likely will be for years to come.

For any updates or necessary info, check out the Facebook page here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

