If you bought soft cheese from this NJ store: toss it

🔴 Six types of brie cheese have been recalled due to possible listeria

🔴 The cheeses were sold at Aldis in New Jersey and 11 other states

🔴 Throw the cheese out or get a refund

If you bought soft cheese at your neighborhood Aldi, you may want to toss it.

Brie recall (USFDA) Brie recall (USFDA) loading...

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Savencia Cheese USA is recalling six different types of Brie cheese in 12 states, including New Jersey, after routine testing of the processing equipment at its Illinois plant, found the presence of listeria contamination.

Brie recall (USFDA) Brie recall (USFDA) loading...

The products affected by the recall include Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz, Supreme Oval 7 oz, 6/7oz, La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8 oz, La Bonne Vie Camembert, 6/8 oz, 12/8 oz Industrial Brie, and Market Basket Brie 6/8 oz.

Brie recall (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) Brie recall (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) loading...

Listeria can cause short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. It can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, plus miscarriages and stillbirths.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported so far.

La Bonne Vie (USFDA) La Bonne Vie (USFDA) loading...

The few retailers that received the Brie cheese, such as Aldi have been informed of the possible contamination and are yanking them off shelves.

Besides New Jersey, the other states affected by the recall include Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Washington, Massachusetts, Colorado, Connecticut, Oregon, Texas, California, and Iowa, according to USA Today.

La Bonne Vie Camembert (USFDA) La Bonne Vie Camembert (USFDA) loading...

If you bought one of the potentially tainted cheeses, throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Brie recall (USFDA) Brie recall (USFDA) loading...

There are currently 62 Aldi stores in New Jersey.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Consumer Relations at (800)-322-2743 or email sc.customer.service@savencia.com.

