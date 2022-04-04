BRIDGEWATER — An 11-year-old girl was struck and killed riding her bicycle early Saturday evening.

Township police said the girl was riding at the intersection of Fulton and Third Street in when she was hit by a 2021 GMC Sierra driven by a 22-year-old woman. The girl was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Somerset where she was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed in the case.

'Full of love and light'

A GoFundMe page created to assist with funeral expenses identified the girl as Victoria Bastos. The page was created by a former teacher of Victoria's who said she was riding with a friend at the time of the crash.

More than $22,000 had been donated to the fund as of noon Monday.

"She was amazing, smart, funny, beautiful, silly, always kind, and so full of love and light," Jennifer Ann DaPonte wrote on her Facebook page.

Bridgewater police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 908-722-4111 extension 4130 or the Bridgewater TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

