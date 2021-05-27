Bridgewater hit & run on Rt. 28 kills Plainfield man, 28

BRIDGEWATER — Authorities have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a vehicle after a deadly hit and run early Thursday which claimed the life of a 28-year-old man.

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 28 near the intersection of Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater around 2 a.m. after getting off a New Jersey Transit commuter bus, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Robert Cepeda, of Plainfield, was heading to work at a nearby UPS building from a bus stop on the west-bound side of the road along with two co-workers, Prosecutor Michael Robertson said.

Cepeda was walking in a crosswalk, toward a nearby convenience store, when he was hit by either a brown or red tractor truck cab without a trailer attached that was traveling east, according to Bridgewater Police.

The unidentified driver slowed down but never stopped, instead getting onto the southbound side of Route 287, Robertson said.

Anyone with information relating to the deadly accident can contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or Bridgewater Township Police at 908-722-4111.

Anonymous tips also can be shared using the STOPit app, including videos and photos, or by calling the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

