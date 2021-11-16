Bridgeton, NJ man accused of keeping, sharing child porn videos

A 38-year-old Cumberland County man has been accused of distributing and possessing images of child sexual abuse, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig announced Tuesday.

Edwin Torres, who also goes by “Macho Torres,” of Bridgeton, was charged with one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He appeared remotely in Camden federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio and was detained without bail.

In May 2020, videos of child sexual abuse were uploaded to a social media app chat from an internet provider address linked to Torres’ home, according to a criminal complaint.

Law enforcement agents this past September then executed search warrants both at Torres’ home and on a Google account linked to the user that uploaded the previous videos.

The Google account, which had been accessed by Torres’ cell phone, contained over 100 videos of child sexual abuse, federal investigators said.

If convicted of both federal counts, Torres could face up to 30 years in prison and a hefty fine.

