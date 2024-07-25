Brick, NJ police release surveillance photos bank robber

💰 A bank was robbed in broad daylight in Brick Township this week

💰 The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash

💰 Police released photos of the suspect

BRICK — Police have released two photos from Ring surveillance footage of the person believed to have robbed a bank in the Ocean County township on Wednesday afternoon.

On July 24, at approximately 12:15 p.m. Brick Township police were dispatched to the Santander Bank, located between Brick and Beaverson Boulevards, for a report of a bank robbery that just occurred.

The suspect entered the bank, demanded money from the teller, but never showed a weapon, then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Brick police reported.

Photo of the suspect involved in the Santander Bank robbery in Brick on July 24, 2024 (Brick Township PD) Photo of the suspect involved in the Santander Bank robbery in Brick on July 24, 2024 (Brick Township PD) loading...

They said the suspect disguised their appearance with a white face mask and umbrella to conceal their identity.

The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black athletic joggers, white athletic shoes, wearing a black backpack, and lime green work gloves. The bank robber ran west and was seen near Beaverson Boulevard.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery is asked to contact the Brick Township Police Department’s Detective Schnider at 732-262-1115 or Detective Farnkopf at 732-262-4611.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom