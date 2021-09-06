Brick, NJ cops say grocery store perv ‘upskirted’ multiple victims

The Brick man who was arrested on charges of up-skirting a woman's dress at the ShopRite on Route 70 in the Kohl's Plaza last month has now been tied to seven other cases.

Brick police said Thursday that 62-year old Donald Sheridan tried to take videos/pictures underneath the dresses of seven other women at the very same ShopRite from July 30 to August 16.

When police arrived to the ShopRite on August 16, they reviewed video surveillance after speaking with a witness and a victim and saw on camera what Sheridan was doing, officials said.

He arrested and charged with invasion of privacy after the initial incident. He was arrested again on five additional counts.

Police said that ShopRite security used facial recognition technology to identify Sheridan and tie him to seven other incidents where he used his cell phone to take pictures up the skirts or dresses of women who were 35 to 73-years old.

Brick detectives identified six of the seven victims and interviewed five of them. One declined to speak to police.

Police ask that if anyone has additional information or may have been a victim, to contact Detective Alvarado at 732-262-4612.

