Everyone loves a hometown hero. And everyone especially loves when that hometown hero is a football player because, let’s face it, we are football obsessed in this country. It’s as if it’s a religion. If some local man makes big and it has to do with the NFL, we all get excited about it

The name Ja’Sir Taylor has been on peoples' lips for a long time here in the state and apparently across the country, too. It’s as if we were just counting the minutes till he put on his first NFL uniform.

Growing up playing pop warner football in Asbury Park and Neptune when he was 6 and 7 years old, it seems like Ja’Sir was also counting the minutes and it’s what he’s been working for since he was a little boy.

The former Brick Township High School standout was selected in the sixth round – 214th overall – of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. His name was called on the third and final day of the 87th annual Draft in late April.

He says that of all the teams that buzzed around him, the Green Bay Packers, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Indianapolis Colts, the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Giants and the New York Jets he had a feeling that it would be the Chargers who would end up drafting him.

During a “top 30 visit,” a trip to visit the team where you get to try out the experience of playing there and kind of “kick the tires“ to see if it’s a good fit, he got the feeling it was right.

Drafted as a cornerback, Taylor starred at Wake Forest University in the position.

Taylor especially loved competing at the Chargers rookie minicamp, its first look at its rookie class, for two days during the middle of May. He also has already participated in the Chargers’ Organized Team Activities or “OTAs.” These are voluntary workout activities during the club’s nine-week official offseason workout program where players get to show what they’re made of. Next, he’s off to a two-day mandatory minicamp later in before the summer ends and training begins.

