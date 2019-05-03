BRICK — An apparent standoff with a man at his home ended peacefully on Friday morning after causing two schools to be placed on lockdown.

Police Chief James Riccio said that officers arrived in the area of Chambers Bridge Road and Sprucewood Avenue after receiving a phone call about 9 a.m. from a home health aide who reported that her patient had a rifle.

The aide told police that she was not threatened but she ran out of the residence because she was scared, he said. Police did not disclose what specific behavior frightened the aide.

Riccio said officers attempted to reach the man by telephone but he did not answer. Riccio said officers were sent to the home and a perimeter was established around the house in an effort to determine the man's intentions.

"If we were able to make contact with him initially and see what his intentions were or try to get him out of the house unarmed, that would have been the best course of action but he wasn't responding to us," Riccio said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police said the man had been arrested and taken to a hospital for an evaluation. One loaded weapon was found inside the house.

Authorities have not announced criminal charges against the man or released his name.

Nearby Brick Township High School and Warren Wolfe Elementary School were locked down as a precaution.

Vin Ebenau contributed to this report.

