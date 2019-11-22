Brick football legend and political leader Warren Wolf dead at 92

We have lost a legend. The patriarch of Shore Conference football has passed.

Warren Wolf, the legendary head coach who led Brick Township High School for 51 seasons, passed away on Friday at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune at the age of 92.

Wolf was a physical education teacher during his career at Brick and later the township's mayor, an Ocean County freeholder and a state assemblyman.

Current Brick head coach Len Zdanowicz, a former player and coach under Wolf, announced the news on Twitter.

When he retired as Brick's coach in 2008 he had a state-record 361 wins along with six NJSIAA state titles, 31 division titles, eight undefeated seasons and 42 winning seasons.

Wolf returned to the sidelines two years later as the head coach at Lakewood for one season. The Piners went 3-7 in 2010 but snapped a Shore Conference-record 33-game losing streak that started the program's turnaround.

Brick's 21-20 win over Camden in the 1974 South Jersey Group IV state championship game at Atlantic City's Convention Hall is remembered as one of the landmark games in state history.

There is now a school in Brick which bears his name, Warren H. Wolf Elementary School. Brick's athletic complex is also named after Wolf.

Wolf's coaching tree in the Shore Conference includes Vic Kubu, Ron Signorino, George Jeck, Al Saner, Dan Duddy and many others.