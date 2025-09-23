The below post was written by New Jersey 101.5's Jill Myra (Jersey Traffic South). Any thoughts and opinions expressed are her own.

This is important for me, everything else can wait!

For most women, myself included, those words are turned around as we put our kids, elderly parents, partners, friends and pets first and ourselves last. How many women are so busy scheduling appointments for others while forgetting to schedule their own because everything else got in the way?

One of the easiest and most important tests, an annual mammogram, is now more comfortable with new AI 3D imaging. It is also more affordable (in many cases free), so what is your excuse? “Everything Else Can Wait!”

As the mom of a daughter who has breast cancer on both sides of her family, I have found early detection to be very important. So, let’s go ladies!!!!!!!!!!!!! Everything else can wait!

The Army of PINK

Join me this Wednesday, Oct. 1 as the Army of PINK takes action in the fight against breast cancer by simply reminding you to schedule your annual mammogram. I’ll be at the City Hall Steps of Paterson at 9 a.m., Linden at 11 a.m., and West Orange at 3:30 p.m. for the City Hall Stairs Presentations.

And in between, look out because me and the Army of PINK crew of survivors, supporters and advocates plan to make some crazy stops showering you with our reminders to “gidder done!”

Together with Pink Breast Center dot com, Image Care Radiology, and New Jersey 101.5, we’re encouraging women to get their mammograms.

Spread the word

Join us, spread the word, and be part of the Army of PINK on Oct. 1. More info on the event can be found here.

