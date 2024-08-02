South Jersey man charged in a pedestrian hit-and-run

🚨 A 25 year old South Jersey man was charged in a pedestrian hit and run crash

🚨 A Cape May patrolman noticed the car with extensive damage to it

🚨 The suspect tried to flee during a traffic stop but was quickly arrested

CAPE MAY — A Blackwood man driving a car in Cape May with extensive damage has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian injured, police said.

The Cape May Police Department announced that Brandon L. Rollans, 25, was arrested for the incident that occurred on Wednesday, July 31 at approximately 11:46 a.m.

A patrolman noticed a vehicle with heavy damage to the windshield and other damage to the rear of the vehicle traveling near Lafayette and Sidney.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but Rollans refused to stop and eventually abandoned the vehicle at the intersection of Beach Avenue and Ocean Street, police said.

Rollans was quickly located and taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that before arriving in Cape May, Rollans was involved in a pedestrian car crash and left the scene. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Rollans was charged with several criminal and motor vehicle offenses including two counts of second-degree eluding, two counts of third-degree hindering apprehension, third-degree resisting arrest by force, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree resisting arrest by flight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 609-884-9500 to speak with the detective division.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom