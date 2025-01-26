Brand new restaurant in one of NJ’s best hidden downtowns

It's a downtown that you've likely never heard of and it's got a real homey vibe.

What New Jersey lacks in large cities it more than makes up for in its cute downtown areas. We have so many scattered throughout the state. A lot of which I'm sure you've never been to before.

You can always find good restaurants in these areas too. Perhaps none better than Vino 61 in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

Via Vino61.com Via Vino61.com loading...

They're a new restaurant too, having only opened a few months ago. If you're looking for a great place to spend Valentine's Day with your significant other you need to consider this restaurant.

Via Vino61.com Via Vino61.com loading...

Their website describes them as a wine and cocktail bar but they have delicious food too. Very small portions for food, so if you're going for more than just drinks I'd advise that you get multiple orders. You can check out their menu here.

Via Vino61.com Via Vino61.com loading...

Since they're located in downtown Mount Holly there are plenty of other places you can stop at while you're there to get the full experience of the small town.

Via Vino61.com Via Vino61.com loading...

If you're thinking of going for Valentine's Day I'd advise that you try to reserve a table soon because there aren't a whole lot of tables in the place. It's relatively small. Take advantage while you can.

Google maps Google maps loading...

The lighting is very dim too which adds to the romantic kind of vibe.

So if you're a wine connoisseur, in need of a romantic dinner, or just want to explore another awesome New Jersey small town, Vino 61 is a place for you to seek out.

This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.