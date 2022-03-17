Somerset County, NJ coach taped naked minors in shower, cops say

BRANCHBURG — A township man has been accused of secretly videotaping two naked minors who were showering in a private residence.

Rolland Colis was arrested in January and faces several charges of creating and possessing child pornography, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Federal agents contacted the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office in January.

The FBI had discovered the images after an unrelated October investigation, the criminal complaint against Colis says.

A follow-up search by county law enforcement found further evidence supporting the initial discovery.

Colis has been involved as a youth coach in Branchburg for travel soccer, basketball, lacrosse and briefly, baseball, according to his LinkedIn account.

