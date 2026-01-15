This is the time of year when a lot of us suddenly look around our house and think, why do I still have this? Not everything belongs in the trash. Not everything makes sense to donate. And yet somehow it all ends up at the curb anyway.

Bradley Beach came up with a really smart solution.

It’s a shed that is actually called the Bradley Beach sharing shed. And it really is genius. Residents can drop off all kinds of household items that they no longer want, but are still perfectly usable.

The shed will accept everything from small furniture, dishes, and lamps, tools, and step ladders, and the list goes on and on.

Obviously, this solves a real problem. And it’s the answer to the question we always have about what to do with stuff we no longer need, but that is too good to throw away.

The article goes on to explain that it all started because the recycling yard in Bradley Beach was getting way overwhelmed with bulk items. It was just packed with random household pieces, including rugs, furniture, and household decor.

And so much of it wasn’t garbage, but it was just stuff that had nowhere else to go. Obviously that was just filling up landfill space and requiring more trucks and more and more money spent moving things around. Things that might’ve been happy in somebody else else’s home.

It’s like giving these items a second chance, and the town is really excited about it. And on top of that, the shed was even built using recycled materials.

The rules are that you can drop things off as long as they are usable and whole. No dirt or stains, and nothing broken. Things that still work.

And the best part is, everyone is welcome to take items from the shed. You don’t have to live in Bradley Beach to benefit from it. Let’s say you need a ladder for one afternoon, or some tools for a couple of hours, or you wanna hang some art on the wall for a special dinner. Why buy something that you’re just going to use for a few hours or that you really need, but someone else doesn’t?

Just pop into the shed and take a look.

This is one of those ideas that feels obvious once you hear it. Why doesn’t every NJ town have one or a couple of these? Keep usable stuff out of landfills and help neighbors at the same time. Reduce waste without making life harder.

