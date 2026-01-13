David Lee Roth comeback tour coming to NJ and yes you should go

If you were alive in the '80s and had a radio anywhere near you, David Lee Roth was impossible to avoid. And honestly, why would you want to? He wasn’t just the lead singer of Van Halen. He WAS the show. Loud. Flashy. Slightly unhinged. And completely confident in a way that felt fun, not forced.

That’s why his comeback tour may be something you want to catch. It definitely doesn’t feel like one of those sad “remember me?” situations. This feels more like David Lee Roth saying, I still love doing this, so I’m doing it. And good for him.

Of course, one of his stops is NJ. And if you’re gonna play Jersey, you gotta play the Pony. The Stone Pony in Asbury Park is that’s not a random stop. That’s a choice. Because the Pony is not a place you hide. It’s intimate, but it’s also loud and draws attention. So if you’re off, people know. If you’re great, people feel it.

And, ya gotta love us here in NJ. Jersey crowds are not polite for the sake of being polite. We’re fair, but you’re also going to know how we feel. That’s why this feels like a good place for DLR to play. He’s always thrived on energy and personality, not perfection. The messier the better.

No, he’s not doing flying splits across the stage anymore. And honestly, that’s fine. This is about hearing those songs again, the ones that you sang in your car, your bedroom, throughout your teenage years. It’s about being in a room full of people who know every word and don’t care who’s watching them sing along.

If you’ve been on the fence, this is one of those shows you go to and then talk about later. Not because it was perfect, but because it was memorable. And those are the shows you end up remembering for a long time.

