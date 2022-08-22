BRADLEY BEACH — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said tide cycles accounted for sinkholes filling up several days after they were announced at one beach in this Jersey Shore borough, but officials have not given an update about a second beach to the north.

Last Monday, the Bradley Beach Police Department said a sinkhole had been discovered near the water line at the Lake Terrace beach, near the border with Ocean Grove.

But that was on the same day that the borough's Facebook page declared the beach open at McCabe Avenue, following a closure on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Get our free mobile app

A small area remained fenced off at McCabe Avenue, the borough said, though neither its nor the police department's Facebook accounts has given any further information about Lake Terrace since.

As previously acknowledged by Mayor Larry Fox, the Army Corps of Engineers, NJDEP, and borough emergency management and public works teams have been assisting with restoration.

But a report by NJ.com Monday, citing DEP, said that sand from tide cycles had mostly filled up the holes at McCabe.

The public continues to be advised to avoid any fenced-off area.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.