Bradley Beach, NJ sinkholes ‘mostly’ filled, portions of beach reopen
BRADLEY BEACH — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said tide cycles accounted for sinkholes filling up several days after they were announced at one beach in this Jersey Shore borough, but officials have not given an update about a second beach to the north.
Last Monday, the Bradley Beach Police Department said a sinkhole had been discovered near the water line at the Lake Terrace beach, near the border with Ocean Grove.
But that was on the same day that the borough's Facebook page declared the beach open at McCabe Avenue, following a closure on Thursday, Aug. 11.
A small area remained fenced off at McCabe Avenue, the borough said, though neither its nor the police department's Facebook accounts has given any further information about Lake Terrace since.
As previously acknowledged by Mayor Larry Fox, the Army Corps of Engineers, NJDEP, and borough emergency management and public works teams have been assisting with restoration.
But a report by NJ.com Monday, citing DEP, said that sand from tide cycles had mostly filled up the holes at McCabe.
The public continues to be advised to avoid any fenced-off area.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
