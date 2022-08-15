Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday.

First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.

Both Fox and the police department said the affected area had been fenced off and cautioned the public to avoid it for their own safety.

There has been no further update from borough officials since the newsletter was published late Friday morning.

Fox said "some" sinkholes were encountered due to a "few" breaches in the pipe, but did not say how many holes exactly.

The Army Corps of Engineers, state Department of Environmental Protection, and borough Office of Emergency Management and Public Works department are working to resolve the issue, according to the mayor.

In May, an 18-year-old Maine resident died when sand collapsed around him in Toms River, but an investigation determined that incident was brought on by the young man and his sister digging a hole 8 to 10 feet deep.

Still, the death prompted warnings from authorities to be vigilant on the sand.

