Boy possibly bitten by shark in Delaware

Okay, this isn’t strictly a New Jersey story, but it’s not very far. A 12 year old boy was bitten by what is believed to be a shark in Delaware. The boy was taken to a hospital in Lewes, Delaware, which is southwest of Cape May.

According to ABC 6 Philadelphia, the boy suffered puncture wounds to his leg. He was surfing off of Herring Point when the attack occurred. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is quoted by ABC 6 as saying, “While initially reported as a shark bite, the appearance of the bite mark is being reviewed by state and fisheries experts to determine if it was from a shark or potential other creature."

So, I guess there’s a chance it wasn’t a shark. Shark attacks in New Jersey are pretty rare. According to NJ.com, the last shark attack in New Jersey was in 2013.

So, instead of worrying about the bears in Manahawkin and/or Millburn, you can worry about sharks instead.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.