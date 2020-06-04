Bear strolls through Manahawkin McDonald’s parking lot

It is just a brief video, but someone shot some footage of what I assume is a black bear taking a jaunt through a McDonald’s parking lot in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township.

The video, which was posted on the Stafford Strong Facebook page. Some people in the comments section have mentioned that a bear was spotted at Fort Dix the other day, so it might be the same one. Another commenter wondered if the bear knew that McDonald’s was curbside pickup only. Photos show that Stafford police were on the scene, so let’s assume that the situation is under control.

This is not the only recent New Jersey bear sighting, however. CBS New York had video of a bear in a tree in Millburn last week. That bear wound up with its own Facebook page.

