Boy on a scooter dies after being hit by car in Jackson

JACKSON — A 13-year old boy lost his life Tuesday evening after being hit by a car on Farmingdale Road.

Police Chief Matthew Kunz told WOBM News that the teen was riding a scooter next to two friends who were on bicycles when he entered the path of a 2016 Acura ILX .

The crash happened about 6:05 p.m. Sunset on Tuesday was 6:39 p.m.

The boy was critically injured and about an hour later was pronounced dead at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Chief Kunz said that the driver was from out of town and is cooperating with the investigation. Police do not believe he was speeding.

If anyone witnessed the crash, they are asked to call Officer Lasko at 732-928-1111 extension 5252.