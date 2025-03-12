Born to lead: Why employers are loving our tough, no-nonsense NJ attitude

A curious trend among job seekers is that a growing number of applicants are trying to stand out and cut through the noise by turning regional stereotypes into work attributes.

A recent survey by resume.io talked to nearly 4,000 young adults 18-25. It found that about 1 in 4 were taking regional identity and molding it into a job strength.

Hmm, so should we put that we can outrun a beach badge checker and down toasted bagels like nobody’s business? Unfortunately, no.

Some examples of what job seekers are doing is let’s say a Southerner highlighting their warm hospitality and charm that can make co-workers feel like family. Or a Midwesterner leaning in on their work ethic and strong community values.

In today's location-agnostic job market, we're seeing candidates turn what might once have been viewed as regional limitations into distinct advantages," says Amanda Augustine of resume.io

Whether it's a Midwesterner's reputation for reliability or a New Yorker's perceived drive, young job seekers are remarkably savvy about leveraging their geographic background to stand out in a competitive market.

So what are young people from New Jersey focusing on?

We tend to be tough. And blunt. And overcome setbacks.

So they’re mentioning on their resumes their straightforward style, that they don’t waste the company’s time.

They’ll include that they are comfortable with chaos, that they bounce back from adversity, are strong willed.

No, it does not get more Jersey-centric than that. But what if it did? What might a resume look like if someone leaned in on their Jersey street cred all the way?

1996 to present: Delegated petroleum dispensing responsibilities frequently.

2001 to present: Creatively managed fiscal troubleshooting in overtaxed environment

1991 to present: Managed and restructured expectations as a New York Giants fan.

Also have two years of collective experience negotiating disputes over what pork roll is called.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

