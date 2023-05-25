Booze ban in Wildwood, NJ – Town adopts zero-tolerance policy

🍻Jersey beach towns are looking to head off another rowdy summer

Seeking to take some of the wild out of Wildwood this summer, local officials have passed a booze ban for the beach in 2023.

The ordinance, passed Wednesday night, prohibits the "consumption, display or possession of alcohol on the beach and boardwalk."

Officials stressed this was a 'zero tolerance' policy, meaning no alcohol whatsoever, even it is sealed up in a bag or cooler.

Penalties for violating the new ordinance are severe and include a $2,000 fine and potentially 90 days in jail.

Mayor Pete Byron says his intention is to make sure everyone is safe this summer.

Wildwood, like many other shore towns, have been dealing with an influx of rowdiness from unruly renters to large pop-up parties.

There have also been complaints about underage drinking.

A second ordinance aims to combat that problem, by giving police the tools to address it.

Underage drinking and alcohol possession is now considered a "breach of peace" violation, and will allow officers to issue a summons and notify parents and guardians of the behavior.

Other New Jersey Shore towns have passed similar ordinances to try and tamp down rowdy behavior by younger crowds.

Toms River announced a renewal of their summer curfew this week.

Beginning Friday, and through Memorial Day, those 17-years-old and younger will need a parent or guardian with them to be on the street from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Even before the start of the 2023 Summer season, pop-up parties have been a problem.

Police and officials in Long Branch, West Wildwood, and Seaside heights have already confronted the promotion of large unauthorized gatherings.

Earlier this month, Long Branch threatened legal action against the organizers of a party that promoted paid fights and lewd dancing on the beach and boardwalk. Attendees were encouraged to being their own booze and marijuana.

The event was eventually canceled.

