Bonchon Korean fried chicken to open three new NJ locations

If you were to judge solely by the number of fried chicken joints that are opening in New Jersey, you would think that the economy is booming. Rooster Boy’s, Raising Cane’s, Prince’s Hot Chicken, the list goes on.

Bonchon via Facebook Bonchon via Facebook loading...

Now, a Korean fried chicken chain is looking to expand its footprint in New Jersey. Bonchon, a restaurant chain founded in Busan, South Korea in 2002.

It has since expanded to over 300 locations in 14 countries, including the United States. There are currently 7 locations in New Jersey.

Now comes word that they’ll be opening three more New Jersey stores; they are planned for Hudson, Morris and Union Counties. Exact sites haven’t been announced yet.

Bonchon via Facebook Bonchon via Facebook loading...

According to a statement, Vice President of Operations, Amanda Millikan, stated

Based on the success of our locations in New York City and other parts of New Jersey, we knew North Jersey would be ideal for expansion.

Bonchon's signature fried chicken is made with a special blend of spices that gives it a unique flavor.

The chicken is double-fried, which makes it extra crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Bonchon also offers a variety of dipping sauces, including soy garlic, spicy, and honey garlic.

In addition to fried chicken, Bonchon also serves other Korean dishes, such as bibimbap, bulgogi and kimbap.

They also have a variety of Korean side dishes, such as kimchi, pickled radishes and bean sprouts.

The company has stores in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Lodi, Midland Park, Nutley, Parsippany and Union.

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.