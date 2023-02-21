Bon Jovi’s son to star in comedy about an ’80s rock band

If Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake didn’t follow in his footsteps maybe this will be close enough. Playing a rocker in a movie instead of actually being one.

Jake Bongiovi is the 20-year-old son of the Sayreville rock legend and he’s developing a different following all his own. First of all, he has over a million followers on Instagram. He’s done modeling. Now he’s doing acting. Look out.

According to Variety, he’s currently working on “Rockbottom” playing a young replacement singer for an old '80s rock band. In the comedy, the band CougarSnake (how cheesy '80s is that!?) tries reuniting in the present time. So it’s these older rockers with this young frontman played by Jake Bongiovi. Kind of like when Arnel Pineda replaced Steve Perry in Journey.

Problem? Terrible stage fright. And I can already see the comedic opportunities in that.

He’ll be working alongside Tom Everett Scott who’s been in “That Thing You Do” and “La La Land.” Also McKaley Miller who’s known more for her TV work in Fox’s “Scream Queens” and CW’s “Hart of Dixie.”

“Rockbottom” is still listed as being "in production" on IMDb.com and no release date has been set. You can bet when it comes out Jake’s proud dad Jon will be among the first to see it.

Jon Bon Jovi himself dabbled in acting having appeared in 10 episodes of “Ally McBeal” and other television series. He’s also been in movies like “U-571,” “Young Guns II,” and “Moonlight and Valentino.”

