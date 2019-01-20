Bon Jovi, Gov Murphy & wives give free meal to furloughed workers

RED BANK — Furloughed federal workers will be served a free meal at JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank on Monday, Jan. 21, with Dorothea Bon Jovi and NJ's first lady Tammy Murphy in attendance. The lunch was announced as the first in a new partnership with The Murphy Family Foundation, Governor Phil and Tammy Murphy's philanthropic organization.

The meal was planned from noon to 2 p.m. at 207 Monmouth Street in Red Bank. Those wishing to participate need to bring proof of federal employment.

In a joint statement, Dorothea and Jon Bon Jovi, owners of JBJ Soul Kitchen, said "Since founding the Soul Kitchen, we wanted to ensure that anyone struggling with food insecurity had a place to go. This Monday, we will be open for lunch as a way to create a place of support and resources for furloughed federal workers, many of whom are our friends and neighbors."

In the same statement, Phil and Tammy Murphy said "We are committed to doing everything we can to help hard-working federal employees, who have now been out of work a full month, through this prolonged and meaningless shutdown. Until this shutdown ends, it is incumbent upon all of us to help our fellow New Jerseyans through this difficult time."

The schedule of additional meals will be determined by turnout, feedback and demand and will be announced at a later date.

Sunday was day 30 of the partial government shutdown.

