Bon Jovi asking $20 million for this house

The man who once sang "This House is Not For Sale" has decided to sell his house. Jon Bon Jovi is selling his six-bedroom estate in Middletown New Jersey. According to Page Six, The breath taking French Chateau home sits on 15 acres of land and touches 450ft of the Navesink River.

Among the luxury items in the house are; a double-wide entrance driveway, handcrafted brick barrel ceilings, grand marble fireplace and a heated swimming pool. It's also got seven full bathrooms and the Jersey rocker is asking for $20 million dollars. If you're "Living On A Prayer" you can't afford it, but if your prayers were answered, maybe you can!

