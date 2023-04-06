Bomb threat puts Rutgers University on shelter-in-place mode
🔴 The campus was notified via text and email about a bomb threat at 3:40 a.m. Thursday morning.
🔴 The alert did not specify which of Rutgers' three campuses was affected.
🔴 The alert was canceled without additional explanation at approximately 5:45 a.m.
It was a few tense hours for Rutgers University students early Thursday morning as a bomb threat sent the school into shelter-in-place mode, according to an alert from the Rutgers police department.
The message sent via text and email at 3:40 a.m. said an "active bomb threat" was under investigation. The alert did not specify a specific campus, New Brunswick, Newark or Camden. The alert did not appear on Rutgers social media or the Rutgers police Facebook page.
A message sent at 5:44 a.m. lifted the shelter-in-place.
"The Rutgers University New Brunswick/Piscataway Campuses have been deemed safe. Please return to normal operating procedures," read the message.
A Rutgers spokeswoman early Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
Earlier threats of violence
It's the third threat of violence made against a New Jersey college this week.
A swatting call was made to Rider University's Public Safety Department Monday that sent the school into a shelter-in-place mode for an hour.
Saint Elizabeth University, Saint Elizabeth high school, Farleigh Dickinson University and Madison public schools all went on shelter-in-place status around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after an individual walking near NJ Transit’s Covent Station reported that a man made a threat of violence and was potentially armed, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.
No person matching the description of the person making the threat was located after a search of the Saint Elizabeth University campus.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
