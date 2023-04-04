Morris County schools shelter-in-place, NJ Transit suspends line

Two Morris County colleges sheltered in place and the service on NJ Transit's Morris & Essex Line was suspended because of a threat near the Convent train station on Tuesday.

Saint Elizabeth College and Fairleigh Dickinson University both went into shelter-in-place mode, according to the respective schools. Madison public schools lifted their shelter-in-place after police and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office deemed it appropriate, Superintendent Mark Schwarz said in an update to the community.

According to the Saint Elizabeth website, there is a police investigation in the area of the Convent train station.

News 12 New Jersey reported police have the Saint Elizabeth campus surrounded with their guns drawn.

NJ Transit referred inquiries about the incident to police.

A swatting threat at Rider University in Lawrenceville put the school into a shelter-in-place mode Monday for about an hour.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

