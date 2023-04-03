🔴 A threat of an active shooter was called into Rider University Public Safety

🔴 An investigation determined there was no gunman and a shelter-in-place was lifted

🔴 Lawrence Township police say it was a "swatting" incident

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A shelter-in-place at Rider University early Monday afternoon has been lifted.

Lawrence police chief Christopher Longo told New Jersey 101.5 that a threatening telephone call was received by the Rider University Public Safety Department around 1 p.m. for the campus on Route 206.

"The threat is being investigated and there is no active shooter at this time. In an abundance of caution, proper safety precautions were taken until the threat can be properly investigated," Longo said.

The investigation determined the incident was a "swatting" event. The origin of the threat is under investigation by state and federal agencies.

Rider spokeswoman Kristine Brown said the campus emergency communication system called Rider Alert was activated when the threat was received.

"We know these situations are scary, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation," Brown said in a statement.

The threat comes less than a week after a shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, the 19th shooting at an American school or university in 2023. Four children and two adults were killed in the shooting.

Rider has an enrollment of 3,232 undergraduate students and 1,033 graduate students.



Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.