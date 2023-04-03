UPDATE: Rider University lifts shelter-in-place
🔴 A threat of an active shooter was called into Rider University Public Safety
🔴 An investigation determined there was no gunman and a shelter-in-place was lifted
🔴 Lawrence Township police say it was a "swatting" incident
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A shelter-in-place at Rider University early Monday afternoon has been lifted.
Lawrence police chief Christopher Longo told New Jersey 101.5 that a threatening telephone call was received by the Rider University Public Safety Department around 1 p.m. for the campus on Route 206.
"The threat is being investigated and there is no active shooter at this time. In an abundance of caution, proper safety precautions were taken until the threat can be properly investigated," Longo said.
The investigation determined the incident was a "swatting" event. The origin of the threat is under investigation by state and federal agencies.
Rider spokeswoman Kristine Brown said the campus emergency communication system called Rider Alert was activated when the threat was received.
"We know these situations are scary, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation," Brown said in a statement.
The threat comes less than a week after a shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, the 19th shooting at an American school or university in 2023. Four children and two adults were killed in the shooting.
Rider has an enrollment of 3,232 undergraduate students and 1,033 graduate students.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
