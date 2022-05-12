Bomb scare at Trenton Thunder NJ baseball stadium a ‘false alarm’

TRENTON — There was a quick police response after a bomb scare at the Trenton Thunder ballpark on Thursday evening — the first ever in the stadium's history.

A Trenton Thunder employee called police around 5 p.m., after receiving a call from a male who said there was a bomb inside the park.

An evacuation involved a large Trenton dance recital that was taking place at the baseball stadium.

Arm and Hammer Field, home of the Trenton Thunder Arm and Hammer Field, home of the Trenton Thunder (Dave Polaski, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Law enforcement swept the grounds and the stadium was deemed secure before 6:30 p.m., according to the team’s social media feeds.

“No reason to believe there is any threat to public safety at this time and the investigation is ongoing,” according to a statement posted around 7 p.m. to the city’s Facebook page.

Trenton Thunder General Manager Jeff Hurley said to New Jersey 101.5 News that such a situation has never happened before at the ballpark and he's glad it turned out to be a false alarm.

Hurley said he gives "credit to the Thunder staff that had the thought to contact police," as well as the city police force, which quickly cleared the ballpark to make sure everyone was safe.

The recital was able to resume after the all-clear was given and the stadium is hosting other events through the weekend.

Trenton Thunder's home opener is set for Tuesday, June 7, against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.

Unbelievably Expensive Divorces