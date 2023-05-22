Bogus cop sought in Bucks, Pa. — How to spot an imposter

🚨 Police seek imposter cop in Bucks County, PA

🚨 Woman was pulled over after leaving Wawa

🚨 How to spot a bogus cop

Residents on both sides of the Delaware River are being warned about a bogus cop that pulled over a woman in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Just after midnight on Saturday, May 20, a woman says she was pulled over by a man in a dark SUV that has flashing lights on the vehicle dashboard.

The 31-year-old woman says she had just left the Wawa on West Trenton Avenue near the intersection of Pine Grove Road in Morrisville before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

A short time later, the SUV pulled up behind her and flashed the lights.

When she pulled over, she was confronted by a man described by police as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches, thin build, in his 30s and wearing a gold badge and carrying a flashlight. He was clean-shaven and wearing dark pants and a plain dark uniform, without an exterior vest.

Police did not say why the impersonator pulled the woman over but said she was immediately suspicious.

Investigators are trying to find surveillance video of the stop, but have so far been unable to locate any.

Officers are searching for surveillance video of the incident but have unfortunately not been able to recover any since there's no record of the stop.

They are asking anyone who may have encountered this imposter or know anything about him to please contact Detective Christopher Iacono, (267) 979-0481, via email at c.iacono@fallstwppd.com, or anonymously at tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

In a statement on Facebook, the Falls Township Police Department advises any motorists concerned about the legitimacy of a traffic stop to pull into a well-lit area, and call 911 to verify the officer's identity.

