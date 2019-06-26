Body of missing man found in Barnegat Bay
BERKELEY — The body of a missing man was found in the water off Ortley Beach on Wednesday morning.
The 68-year-old man was reported missing on Monday from his home on Seabright Avenue along the Toms River, according to township police.
Police conducted a land and sea search but believed he had fallen into the water.
The man's body was found 7:20 a.m. across Barnegat Bay near Bay Boulevard, according to police. There were no signs of foul play.
Police asked anyone with information about the man's disappearance to call 732-341-1132 x 2124.
