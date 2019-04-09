NEPTUNE — The body of the infant prosecutors said was left in an Asbury Park dumpster has not yet been recovered.

Jada M. McClain, 18, was charged with first-degree murder for suffocating her son she named Legend after he was born last Sunday morning, according to an affidavit obtained from the Prosecutor's Office. In the affidavit, McClain told investigators she wrapped the baby’s body in a blanket and, along with the man she said was his father, Quaimere Mohammed, 19, placed the body in a dumpster.

Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, said a search for the body and an investigation continued. He would not disclose where the search was taking place.

According to an affidavit, the Neptune High School senior hid her pregnancy from her parents since July, when she was 17, and then gave birth on March 29.

She shared news of her child's birth with a friend via Snapchat. The friend called police on Thursday. McClain was arrested on Friday as she left her job in Wall Township. Prosecutors did not disclose where Mohammed was taken into custody.

McClain was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree disturbing or desecrating human remains. Mohammed, of Asbury Park, is charged with second-degree disturbing or desecrating human remains. They are both being held at the Monmouth County jail.

McClain and Mohammed have their first appearance and detention hearings Wednesday morning in Monmouth County Superior Court.

According to the affidavit, McClain had told her friend that the delivery on March 29 had been painful. She did not say where she gave birth to her son, but the friend told police that she recognized the room as McClain's bedroom.

During the pregnancy, she showed friends her baby bump and said she was taking some kind of pills, alcohol, and marijuana to try and kill the child, investigators said.

Investigators said McClain admitted giving birth while sitting on the toilet, although she said the baby never fell in and was alive.

She also admitted that she pressed on the newborn's chest in order to try to stop it from breathing, investigators said.

According to authorities, McClain called Mohammed on Sunday morning to tell him that Legend had been born; he then picked her up, and together they drove to the ocean. An hour later, they allegedly drove to the Washington Village apartment complex in Asbury Park and placed a bag containing the baby in a dumpster.

New Jersey's Safe Haven Law allows people to safely surrender an infant legally and anonymously at designated public safety sites across the Garden State, including hospitals, police stations, firehouses, and ambulance and rescue squad facilities that are staffed 24/7. Learn more at njsafehaven.org .

