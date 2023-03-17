Body found inside SUV parked at Ewing, NJ liquor store
🔴 Police were called to Liquor Warehouse Discount Store in Ewing around 11:15 a.m.
🔴 The report drew a large response to the store on Spruce Street
🔴 A preliminary investigation determined that the man died of natural causes
EWING — A body was found inside an SUV parked at a liquor store Friday morning.
The black SUV was parked in front of Liquor Warehouse Discount Store on Spruce Street. Police were called around 11:15 a.m., according to Police Capt. Jeffrey Jacobs.
Investigators believed the man died of natural causes. The man's identity was not disclosed pending notification of family.
There was a large police response to the discovery of the body. The parking lot was taped off but the store was still open for business as police conducted their investigation.
Liquor Warehouse is located across from the Centercourt Club "bubble" and near the Trenton Farmer's Market, both located in Lawrence Township.
