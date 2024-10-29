☑️ The body was found in a shallow section of the Musconetcong River in Holland Township, officials said.

☑️ The gender and age of the deceased has yet to be determined

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP — A body was found in a Hunterdon County river by a fisherman late Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said the body found in a shallow section of the Musconetcong River in Holland Township around 5:15 p.m. was likely deceased for several weeks before being found. The Holland Township Volunteer Fire Company removed the body from the river.

The gender, age of the deceased and the circumstances of the death have not been determined.

ALSO READ: Deer causes truck to hit sound barrier on Route 287

Map shows the Musconetcong River in Holland Township Map shows the Musconetcong River in Holland Township (Canva) loading...

River runs into Delaware

Robeson asked anyone with information about the case to call the Prosecutor's Office at 908-788-1129.

The Musconetcong River is 42.5 miles long and runs from a watershed in near Allamuchy Mountain State Park to the Delaware River near Holland Township in Riegelsville about 10 miles south of Phillipsburg.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

LOOK: A special message for those who don't vote in NJ 5 common excuses as to why someone might not vote, and why those reasons are invalid Gallery Credit: Mike Brant