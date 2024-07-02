Discount clothing chain has going-out-of-business sale in NJ

👚 A popular discount clothing retailer has announced its closing all its locations

👠 This includes its one store in Freehold

👚The chain is holding a going-out-of-business sale at all its locations

FREEHOLD — If you like to shop for discount clothing and shoes, listen up.

All Bob’s Stores, a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, are closing after the company filed Chapter 11 on June 18.

The stores are now holding a liquidation sale, including their one New Jersey store in Freehold.

Freehold Raceway Mall (Google Street View) Freehold Raceway Mall (Google Street View) loading...

Despite making swift and aggressive changes to the company’s structure and operations, Bob’s Stores was unable to secure enough money needed to maintain operations, the release said.

Bob’s Stores began its “Going Out of Business” sales in stores on Friday, June 28 with discounts of 30% to 70% off.

The liquidation event includes all of Bob’s stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and the one in Freehold located on Route 9 in the Freehold Raceway Mall.

Bob's Stores closing announcement (Facebook) Bob's Stores closing announcement (Facebook) loading...

There are huge discounts on a wide range of items including workwear, footwear, teamwear, and everyday clothing. Select store fixtures, furniture, and equipment will also be available for sale.

“We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob’s Stores. Bob’s has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives. We remain grateful to our vendors, suppliers, customers, and employees for all of their support over the years,” said Dave Barton, prresident of Bob’s Stores.

Inside a Bob's Store (Bob's Stores) Inside a Bob's Store (Bob's Stores) loading...

Gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored at all of Bob’s Stores, including the Freehold location through July 14. All sales are final during this store-closing event. No returns will be accepted.

Find a store near you, visit here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom